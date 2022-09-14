OKANOGAN — Sunday, Sept. 11 marked the end of the 75th annual Okanogan County Fair.
This year, the fair barns alone had more than 100 volunteers who worked to create a welcoming environment for fair participants and spectators.
Additionally, the Okanogan County Fair Committee (FAC) holds 11 members who work hard to make the annual event a success, according to Naomie Peasley, fairgrounds manager.
“The FAC and the county residents all worked hard to put on the most entertaining fair possible,” said FAC Chairman Mike Egerton. “You all made the biggest county celebration one for the record books.”
This year, preliminary figures indicate gate sale totals, broke records at $93,000, compared to $46,915 in 2021, $85,890 in 2019, and $74,070 in 2018.
A headline concert performed by Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry took place on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 8, and was deemed a huge success.
“The fair was a big success this year; tickets sales were a lot more than we were expecting on Friday and Saturday,” said Okanogan County Commissioner Andy Hover. “The concert Thursday night was a huge hit with lots of people attending, and we believe we set a record with the market stock sale.”
Sales for Thursday’s admission totaled at $33,275, compared to $10,270 in 2021 and $17,360 in 2019.
“Eddie Montgomery was a huge hit,” said Brock Hires, FAC member and entertainment director. “We had a great crowd. Everyone seemed to really enjoy his show. I hope this is something we can build on for next year.”
This year’s market stock sales, excluding add-ons, came out to around $588,000 while the fur and feather auction totaled at $55,275, beating last year’s total by about $175,000, according to FAC member and livestock coordinator Lori Caswell.
Organizers said 225 animals were sold, beating last year’s total of 217.
Fifteen animals were sold online, totaling $28,149. Total online bids were 151, which pushed up the auction by an additional $88,822.
This year’s fair was the first in more than 50 years without longtime volunteer, Kevin Cunningham, who died in October 2021.
Cunningham helped in several of the livestock barns, was a member of the Washington Cattlewomen’s Association, volunteered in the fair office, and more, Peasley said.
“This was our first year without her, and her absence is already felt deeply by many,” Peasley said.
Fair Queen Addey Christmann passed over her crown to Josie Fletcher on Sept. 11 during the queen coronation. Fletcher competed against her schoolmate Callie Christoph.
“One of my biggest goals as fair queen is to use my community service project to improve as many barns as possible,” she said.
No major incidents took place over fair weekend, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“A big thanks to all the participants and volunteers who make the fair happen,” said Hover. “Hopefully it will keep growing in the years ahead.”
