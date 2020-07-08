WASHINGTON, D.C. – Okanogan County is getting more than $2.7 million from the federal government for payments in lieu of taxes on federal land holdings within the county.
“The federal government has a large footprint on our land in central Washington, from national forests and federal grasslands to tribal reservations and the Hanford Site,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District. “These PILT payments go a long way to help local governments provide much-needed public services due to the reduced local tax base.”
PILT payments are made annually for tax-exempt federal lands administered by U.S. Department of the Interior agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; lands administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service, and for federal water projects and some military installations.
Okanogan County will receive more than $2.71 million for 1.56 million acres of federal land.
Douglas County is getting $164,608 for 59,204 acres and Grant County is getting $793,172 for 280,959 acres.
“This year’s distribution of $514.7 million to more than 1,900 counties will help small towns pay for critical needs like emergency response, public safety, public schools, housing, social services, and infrastructure,” said Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
