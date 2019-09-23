OLYMPIA – Okanogan County is getting a $50,000 state grant for its broadband action team planning study project.
The state Community Economic Revitalization Board has approved $252,000 in loans and $409,000 in grants for economic development, public infrastructure development and economic feasibility studies targeting business growth, job creation and rural broadband development.
The Okanogan County project will develop a broadband strategic plan to establish a county-wide and tribal vision for broadband, inventory existing assets and conditions, prioritize areas of deficiencies, identify emerging opportunities and mitigate threats to assets associated with the rural character and culture of the region.
CERB funds will be matched by $17,000 in local resources.
