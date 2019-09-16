OKANOGAN - An informational website has been launched to provide facts and information abut the proposed Okanogan County sales tax for emergency communications systems and facilities.
Proposition No. 2 will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. It seeks a .2 percent sales tax increase to fund replacement of aging emergency radio equipment.
The page is published by Okanogan County and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the county:
- Existing radio repeater equipment is based on 40-year-old technology.
- Existing radio repeater equipment is at end of life and manufacturer support ends 2020.
- No replacement parts will be available for repairs.
- Radio repeaters and the radio system are used by all fire, emergency medical services and police first responders in Okanogan County.
- The radio system is crowded because of a 19.6 percent increase in the volume of events from 2011-2018 to which the agencies respond.
- Radio system failures because of old equipment equal increased risk to people, property damage, personal injury and risk of injury to first responders.
The site is at www.okcoec.com.
