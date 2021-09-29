OLYMPIA–The state Salmon Recovery Funding Board is awarding $21 million in grants across the state to aid in salmon recovery.
Projects in Okanogan County will get $1,248,018.
The grants, given annually, went to 105 projects in 29 of the state’s 39 counties, said the board. They will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon from reaching the ocean and conserving pristine habitat.
Projects in Okanogan County include:
-Yakama Nation, $122,500 to place logs in Little Bridge Creek. The tribe will contribute $237,675.
-Yakama Nation, $366,770 to place wood in Mystery and War Creek reaches of the Twisp River. The tribe will contribute $984,970.
-Yakama Nation, $199,500 to restore the Twisp River flood plain. The tribe will contribute $164,470.
-Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation, $401,148 for developing preliminary design for the Sugar reach restoration on the Methow River. The foundation will contribute $76,319 from a federal grant.
-Okanogan County, $158,100 for conserving Mazama bridge habitat. The county plans to buy a half-acre of land along the Methow River near Mazama for fish habitat. The council contribute $27,900 in donated cash.
