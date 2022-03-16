OKANOGAN — Okanogan County has received a matching grant of $248,925 to support the exterior rehabilitation of the courthouse via the Historic County Courthouse Grant Program.
The program through the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation has been running since 2005, and has since disbursed 66 grant awards to 26 county courthouses around the state.
Okanogan’s last grant was in the 2013-2015 biennium. For 2021-2023, Lewis and Walla Walla counties also received awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.