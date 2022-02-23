OKANOGAN – Okanogan County is terminating the inmate housing agreement with Douglas County and telling that county to find another place to house its prisoners.
Under the agreement that has been in place since 2013, Douglas County now has up to one year to make other arrangements.
“This period is necessary to allow Douglas County to seek alternative housing arrangements and for budgetary planning,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The Chronicle sought comment from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about the impending change. No reply wa received by press time.
During the past few months, discussions between Okanogan and Douglas counties have centered on a reduced level of service to all customers, primarily because of COVID-related booking restrictions.
“These discussions highlighted several operational issues currently faced by Okanogan County and the sheriff’s office jail staff,” said Hawley. “While several issues such as COVID mitigation and staffing shortages are assumed to be temporary in nature, several others are enduring and center around the aging Okanogan County Jail facility.”
The jail was built in 1984 to house 67 inmates. It has undergone several expansions and how has a capacity of 193 prisoners.
Under the 2013 agreement, 40 inmate beds are dedicated to Douglas County prisoners. The agreement also required staff to host video court proceedings daily and transport inmates to and from the Wenatchee area several times per week.
Hawley said security and operational capabilities have been maintained, but the building’s design has now allowed key infrastructure, such as kitchen and laundry facilities, to expand with the increase in population.
“When combined with COVID-19 mitigation requirements, the care and well-being of the inmate population required that the jail initiate booking restrictions in March of 2020 to force a reduction in total inmates held in the facility,” said Hawley. “Restrictions have enabled staff to accommodate 14-day quarantine rotations for newly booked inmates and retain minimal flexibility to isolate symptomatic inmates.
“Due to facility design, this isolation can only be accomplished by using extremely limited segregation space normally allocated for the highest-security inmates or those suffering from issues requiring dedicated staff supervision.”
He said COVID mitigation measures, staff and inmate health, facility age and shortage of staff “have caused significant operational concerns, as well as a reduced ability to provide adequate facilities in support of Okanogan County public safety efforts.”
Termination of the agreement means a loss of more than $900,000 per year to county coffers.
Hawley said housing contracts and local agreements account for $1.5 million in current expense revenue toward the $4 million-per-year budget for jail operation.
The county doesn’t have any other housing agreements with outside entities, including the U.S. Border Patrol.
“Those were terminated several years ago,” he said.
Okanogan County does charge its towns and cities for their prisoners booked into the jail.
“The county is not increasing the rate for the cities to make up for the termination of the Douglas County housing agreement,” he said. “Many factors are calculated to determine the daily rate for the cities.”
The county jail is the only inmate housing facility in the county other than the Colville Confederated Tribes’ Correctional Center near Nespelem.
