SEATTLE – Six months after being trapped in the Cold Springs Fire, Jake and Jamie Hyland continue to recover from burns and mourn the death of their son Uriel.
“Their lives were forever changed, their world as they knew it turned upside down,” wrote family member Tammie Mabry on the gofundme.com page dedicated to raising money for the Renton couple. “The raw truth is that this past six months have been grueling. Life can be hard and finding hope in the middle of grief does not always come easy.”
The family came to Okanogan County Sept. 6 to visit property they’d inherited off Cameron Lake Road southeast of Okanogan. Extended family reported them missing after they failed to return home on Sept. 7.
Their empty, burnt pickup truck was found by a family friend off Paxton Canyon Road off Cameron Lake Road’s southern end, about 9.5 miles out of Monse. They apparently had tried to get away from the fire, which began the night of Sept. 6 southeast of Omak.
The family was found by a Colville tribal Department of Natural Resources boat crew along the Columbia River. All suffered burns; the 22-month-old toddler was deceased when found.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the child’s death is being investigated as a possible homicide. No new information is available.
Jamie Hyland suffered burns on 40-5o percent of her body, while Jake Hyland’s burns were to 25 percent of his body. Both also suffered lung damage.
“It has been six months of doctor’s appointments, surgeries, wound care, itching skin and the worst part – grieving,” wrote Mabry. “Grieving the loss of precious Uriel. The loss of River, whose due date was today, and the loss of physically being able to have children outside of a miracle.”
She expressed confidence, though, that the couple “will make their way out of this darkness.”
Mabry wrote that “there are smiles, there are good days, there is a deep-rooted faith that carries them day in and day out. There is the support and encouragement of you, there is the hundreds of cards that have been mailed, and so many acts of generosity from friends and strangers. Jake and Jamie have appreciated every single prayer and gesture of kindness.”
The family gets together for a weekly game night.
“It has been a highlight of their week and ours,” Mabry wrote. “A time to play, laugh and have a meal together. Something so small has been medicine to the soul for all of us.”
She said Jamie Hyland’s parents visit often, and her sister was inspired to go into nursing after being with Jamie through hard days in the hospital.
Jake Hyland’s sister, Kellsey, has been supportive, as has his aunt, Roseanne, said Mabry.
As of March 21, $415,520 had been raised through gofundme.com for the Hylands. The goal was $400,000.
