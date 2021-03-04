OKANOGAN – A status conference is planned March 22 in Okanogan County Superior Court for a retired sheriff’s deputy charged last spring with communication with a minor for immoral purposes through the sending of electronic communication.
Dennis Robert Irwin, 53, Omak, was charged March 24, 2020. He was arrested that day.
A Feb. 22 status conference was stricken. The March 22 conference is scheduled to be heard by Judge Henry A. Rawson.
A report by Washington State Patrol Detective J. Taylor accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Taylor wrote about reviewing the chat log from the application Discord between Irwin and the alleged victim, who was 16, from Sept. 9 to Oct. 20, 2019. According to the report, Irwin’s account was deleted, so only the alleged victim’s side of the exchanges shows up on a transcript included in Taylor’s report.
“Even though Irwin’s responding messages are deleted it is clear the two communicated in a sexual manner and eventually met up in person,” the report said.
The victim allegedly told the detective in March 2020 that she met Irwin on two different occasions and engaged in sexual acts.
A warrant to search Irwin’s Omak home was issued March 17 by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Haze. Several items were seized, Taylor’s report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.