SPOKANE – A request for summary judgment in the mission forest restoration project in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has been rejected by the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington.
The court dismissed the summary judgment request filed in a challenge by a Montana-based group against the project.
North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative, Yakama Nation, Methow Valley Citizens Council, Conservation Northwest, The Wilderness Society and Trout Unlimited and others defended the project as a science-based plan with a balanced mix of forest and watershed restoration, and timber harvesting. Several of the groups filed an amicus brief in August.
“We’re pleased to see the court affirm the restoration value and scientific integrity of the mission project,” said Michael Liu, Okanogan forest lead for Conservation Northwest. “This ruling is an example of where collaboration, community engagement and sound environmental analysis prevailed to advance a project that’s a win-win for the forest, wildlife and local economy.”
“This is the first project implemented through the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest’s collaborative restoration strategy in the Methow,” said Jasmine Minbashian, executive director for the Methow Valley Citizens Council. “Working cooperatively allows us to get more quality forest and watershed restoration work designed and completed.”
The mission project is the product of collaboration involving the Methow Valley Ranger District, conservation groups and others involved in the North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative. The project primarily involves the Libby Creek and Buttermilk Creek drainages, but also comprises a small portion of the Twisp River watershed.
In the 50,200-acre planning area, the project calls for 8,300 acres of non-commercial thinning, 1,800 acres of commercial thinning, 10,200 acres of prescribed fire, 34 miles of road decommissioning, culvert replacement, coarse woody debris additions to streams, and beaver habitat restoration.
