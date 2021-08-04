SPOKANE – A state appeals court panel has upheld an Okanogan County Superior Court ruling in a road dispute between Gamble Land and Timber Ltd./Cascade Holdings Group and Okanogan County, the Okanogan Open Roads Coalition, the State of Washington and three taxpayers.
In an unpublished decision filed July 27, state Court of Appeals for Division 3 upheld a decision by Superior Court Judge Henry Rawson that French Creek-Texas Creek Road should remain part of the public road system and be ungated.
Judge Laurel Siddoway wrote the appeals court decision, with Robert Lawrence-Berrey and Rebecca Pennell concurring.
At issue was whether a stretch of French Creek-Texas Creek Road is part of the Okanogan County public road system or whether the two companies can put up gates because the road is private.
The companies acquired land on either side of the road in 1993 and 1994, and use it for grazing and timber production, according to court documents. Some is north and some is south of more than 1,600 acres of land owned by the state Department of Natural Resources.
A several-mile section of primitive road runs through the companies’ properties and the DNR land between them. Decades earlier, the section was gated at both ends by previous owners of the property.
Gamble and Cascade maintain the gated roadway was privately constructed and is privately owned.
In 1955, the county commissioners adopted an official county road map showing as a county road the section that traversed the private and DNR land, said the appeals court. Three times after that, the companies or their predecessors petitioned the county to vacate the gated segment, but commissioners denied the petition each time.
After being threatened with litigation, commissioners withdrew their denial “and demurred on whether the county owned the gated segment,” said the appeals court document.
The companies then sought quiet title to the gated segment.
But county Engineer Josh Thomson, while researching the road’s background, located records from 1889 providing evidence that the territorial county commissioners acted to open the Methow Valley Road, of which the gated segment appeared to be a portion, said the appeals court.
One document was a petition to commissioners from 34 individuals and notice of a petition, both dated March 27, 1889, seeking a road from the Columbia River through Watson Draw and then to French Creek, Texas Creek and to the Methow River.
In another document, more than 100 people in the upper Methow Valley petitioned territorial commissioners on April 7, 1889, seeking opening of a road because they were “virtually shut out from all communication with the outside world” since mountains studded with timber lay between them and the Columbia River.
Those records and surveys from 1890 to 1905 evidenced the establishment and use of a road that two surveyors – one hired by the Okanogan Open Roads Coalition and one hired by the county – have said conforms to the existing roadway, including the gated segment, the appeals court said.
The trial court rejected the coalition’s argument that the court lacked subject matter jurisdiction over the quiet title action, but granted the intervenor coalition’s motion for summary judgment against Gamble and Cascade. Cross appeals were filed, but the appeals court rejected both appeals and affirmed the trial court ruling.
“We affirm (the trial court’s) order granting summary judgment to the coalition that the gated segment of the French Creek Road became a county road by petition as well as public use when Okanogan County in 1903 accepted the federal grant of public rights of way,” the appeals court said.
“Undisputed evidence establishes that the first private land patent in the vicinity of today’s French Creek Road was granted in 1905, 16 years after the road was petitioned for and declared open, and two years after it became a road …” said the appeals court ruling.
Counsel for Gamble and Cascade was Thomas Francis O’Connell of Davis Arneil Law Firm, Wenatchee.
The county was represented by David Y. Gecas of the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office. Natalie N. Kuehler, Kuehler and Grim, Winthrop, represented the respondent/cross appellant coalition.
