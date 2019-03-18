SPOKANE – The state Court of Appeals for Division III has rejected a former Omak woman’s request to return her parental rights to her two children.
In an unpublished opinion filed March 14, two judges on the three-member panel affirmed orders terminating Tabitha Stueckle’s parental rights to the children, a boy and a girl. Judges Rebecca Pennell wrote the opinion, in which Judge Kevin Korsmo joined. Judge George Fearing dissented.
The children’s father initially was granted custody, but later agreed to a dependency order and ultimately relinquished his parental rights, according to court documents.
Stueckle, who moved to the Tri-Cities after divorcing the children’s father, was represented by Skylar Texas Brett, Seattle. The state was represented by Kristin Prater Glenn of the state Attorney General’s Office, Port Angeles.
