OLYMPIA – The state Supreme Court, saying it felt compelled to correct an injustice committed by its 1916 bench, has reversed a ruling that mandated criminal charges against a Yakama Nation tribal member for fishing outside of his reservation on traditional tribal fishing grounds.
The 1916 state Supreme Court ruling not only insisted on criminal charges for Alec Towessnute, but went to lengths to dismiss tribal sovereignty and treaties giving tribal members rights to fish in traditional fishing areas, and to disparage tribes and their members, according to an announcement from the current bench.
“This court characterized the Native people of this nation as ‘a dangerous child,’ who ‘squander(ed) vast areas of fertile land before our eyes,’” said the new Supreme Court order reversing the 1916 ruling.
“The opinion in State v. Towessnute is an example of the racial injustice described in this court’s June 4, 2020, letter, and it fundamentally misunderstood the nature of treaties and their guarantees, as well as the concept of tribal sovereignty,” the order says.
The court on June 4 issued an open letter calling on the state’s legal community to take individual and collective action to address the racial injustice plaguing the criminal justice system and nation’s institutions.
Alec Towessnute was a Yakama member who in 2015 was fishing near Prosser, about five miles outside the Yakama Reservation, using traditional tribal fishing methods. Towessnute was arrested and, like many tribal members throughout the Pacific Northwest being arrested for fishing off tribal land, asserted that he was fishing according to treaty rights.
A Benton County Superior Court judge agreed with Towessnute and dismissed the charges, but the county prosecutor appealed, and in 1916 the state Supreme Court mandated that the criminal charges be reinstated.
Concerning fishing rights detailed in tribal treaties, Justice Frederick Bausman in 1916 wrote, “These arrangements were but the announcement of our benevolence which, notwithstanding our frequent frailties, has been continuously displayed. Neither Rome nor sagacious Britain ever dealt more liberally with their subject races than we with these savage tribes, whom it was generally tempting and always easy to destroy and whom we have so often permitted to squander vast areas of fertile land before our eyes.”
A descendant of Towessnute, Yakama Nation member Johnson Meninick, spent years working to have the fishing convictions of his family members reversed following the 1974 Boldt federal court ruling upholding Pacific Northwest tribal fishing rights established in treaties.
The Washington Legislature in 2014 passed a law allowing pre-1975 convictions of tribal members for fishing in traditional locations to be vacated upon petition, but because some of Towessnute’s records were missing, his conviction could not be vacated by lower courts despite years of effort by Meninick, who died April 19.
Shortly after Meninick’s death, attorney Jack Fiander contacted the state Supreme Court with a request to reverse the 1916 ruling and to vacate any conviction of Towessnute. Fiander had spent years representing tribal family members in their efforts to clear the convictions.
The current Supreme Court took up the petition by Fiander, unanimously agreeing that the 1916 ruling was unjust and reflected racist attitudes toward Native people.
