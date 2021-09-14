OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Superior Court has established an eviction resolution pilot program in accordance with a new state law concerning evictions and housing-related practices after COVID-19.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s eviction moratorium ended June 30, but the state Legislature passed legislation during its 2021 session providing a framework for landlords and tenants to use concerning evictions and housing-related practices.
In addition, Inslee provided some interim landlord-tenant protections while various components of the new law are implemented, said Chris Culp, presiding judge for Okanogan County Superior Court. Those protections expire Sept. 30.
The state Attorney General’s Office created an online guide to Senate Bill 5160 to help landlords and tenants understand their rights and responsibilities under that new law. More information is on the attorney general’s website.
One provision of the law requires landlords to invite tenants to participate in their local county Superior Court’s eviction resolution pilot program before a landlord is allowed to file an unlawful detainer action (eviction proceeding) for non-payment of rent.
In counties where such a program is up and running, landlords must send tenants an eviction resolution program notice informing tenants of legal and other resources to help them try to reach an agreement with their landlord on a repayment plan for unpaid rent, according to the attorney general’s office.
Landlords are required to provide notice at least 14 days before initiating an eviction proceeding. The 14-day notice informs tenants of the total financial obligation alleged by the landlord.
“Since late February 2020, the COVID-19 public health and economic crises have combined to cause great health, social and economic harm to the people of the State of Washington, rendering many thousands unable to meet basic living expenses, including but not limited to rent expenses,” said the Superior Court order.
An estimated 220,000 individual households statewide are in rent arrears and face the prospect of potential eviction, said the order. As of July 5, that translated to an estimated 16 percent of Washington renters being behind on rent.
The Okanogan County Superior Court standing order sets out the process for filing and having unlawful detainer actions addressed in court, Culp said.
“You will note a number of conditions to be satisfied before actual court involvement, as outline generally above,” he said. “One of those conditions involves the right to counsel for tenants.”
The court also issued a standing order for that process, but the state-contracted attorney is not yet available for Okanogan County, Culp said. The person should be on board by the end of September.
The Superior Court order also notes that COVID-19 has created a case backlog because many court operations have been curtailed for the past year and a half.
Given the administrative backlog, the court also anticipates a deluge of eviction filings after the governor’s bridge proclamation expires Sept. 30.
The resolution project is expected to help with the situation, the order said.
Judge Henry Rawson will serve as the “procedural point person” to work with others on the implementation and ongoing administration of the pilot program, according to the order.
Until the end of September, the county Dispute Resolution Center will make every effort to meet with the landlord, tenant and their respective counsel within 28 days of receipt of the pilot program notice, the order said. After that, the time period goes to 21 days.
The court noted that rental assistance programs are available.
Culp said Vicky Minto at Northwest Justice assisted in developing the orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.