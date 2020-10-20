OLYMPIA - A new state effort has been named to help communities recover from the social and economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the state continues to battle the deadly virus, the Washington Recovery Group will help strengthen the state’s recovery efforts, said Gov. Jay Inslee. The new group will help state agencies coordinate with local governments, higher education and the private sector.
“COVID-19 has tested our state in many ways and each crisis is a learning experience,” Inslee said. “While local governments, businesses and our agencies have made heroic efforts to protect and care for our communities, this crisis highlights gaps we need to close in our emergency recovery efforts and long-term rebuilding efforts.
“This new group will help state agencies change how we do business so that we can better serve the people of Washington.”
Agency experts will work with local stakeholders and tribal partners to implement recovery solutions and pathways, said Inslee. Those ideas and policy solutions will be presented to cabinet agencies and the Office of Financial Management.
Areas of focus include community and social services, education and child care, employment and jobs, equity and social justice, health and health care, housing, infrastructure and energy, and support for small business.
“The Washington Recovery Group main goal is to help communities move more quickly to recovery,” said David Schumacher, Office of Financial Management director. “While agencies already work together on many COVID-19 response efforts, this group will help agencies and their stakeholders to collaborate more effectively and efficiently.”
Besides sickening more than 80,000 Washingtonians, the pandemic has impacted communities across the state in many ways.
The state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed from a record-low rate of 3.8 percent in February to more than 16 percent in April, when nearly 650,000 Washingtonians were out of work. The unemployment rate remains more than twice as high as it was in February.
State revenue collections also took a severe initial hit, with April retail sales tax receipts falling 20.8 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. Revenue collections have begun to rebound, but the state still faces a significant projected shortfall in its next two-year budget when recovery expenses will continue to rise, said state officials.
The recovery group will help identify solutions that work within budget realties and community priorities.
The number of participants in temporary assistance for needy families rose from fewer than 56,000 in February to more than 72,000 in May. And basic food program participation – outside of food bank visits – increased nearly 18 percent between February and July.
“We know our economy needs help, we know people are hurting, and we know a more coordinated community focused effort going forward will benefit everyone,” Inslee said.
The Washington Recovery Group will be housed at the Office of Financial Management, which will partner with the Emergency Management Division of the state’s Military Department. The group, led by Dan McConnon, is scheduled to have its first meeting later this month.
