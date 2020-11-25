OLYMPIA – The state Employment Security Department is ready to assist workers affected by Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest COVID-19 business restrictions to protect public health.
“With Gov. Inslee’s announcement this morning, the Employment Security Department stands ready to assist any affected Washington workers while we all strive to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said Nov. 15.
“Whether customers need to restart their claim or are coming to us for the first time, all the information they need can be found at esd.wa.gov, “ she said. “While there will always be new challenges to address, we have learned much throughout this crisis that will help in the weeks and months ahead.
“We have updated our information, increased our staff, clarified claimant questions and upgraded our technology to handle this demand.”
