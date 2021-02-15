PATEROS – A case of COVID-19 in a Pateros School District staff member led the district to go to remote learning for two weeks.
In a Feb. 12 announcement, Superintendent Greg Goodnight said the staff member had contact with students in transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, first through fourth grades, and seventh and eighth grades, plus some high school students.
To err on the side of safety, Goodnight said he ordered all classes to switch to remote learning until at least Feb. 25. All in-school and after-school activities are canceled until at least then.
“I feel blessed that Pateros School District has been able to give our students in-person learning since Sept. 28, 2020,” he said. “That long run was the result of students, staff and families making sacrifices to keep us all safe. Unfortunately, we knew that was unlikely to last forever.”
Goodnight, noting that COVID has hit families the hardest, said school meals will be delivered with the same routine and bus stops as in early September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.