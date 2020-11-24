Outbreak reported in Tonasket nursing home
OKANOGAN – The number of COVID-19 cases in Okanogan County continues to rise, reflecting a surge in cases nationwide.
As of Monday afternoon, Nov. 23, Okanogan County Public Health reported a total of 1,297 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Eleven new cases were reported Nov. 20, two Nov. 21 and 17 Nov. 22. The two-week incidence rate rose to 213 on Monday, up from 126.4 on Friday. The rate reflects the number of positive cases per 100,000 population in a rolling two-week period.
Of the new cases for the three-day period, 13 were from Omak, nine from Tonasket, four from Oroville, two from Loomis, and one each from Brewster and Nespelem.
An outbreak has been reported within North Valley Extended Care, a nursing home in Tonasket.
As of Friday, 22 residents had tested positive, as had 13 employees.
“Although most people are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, unfortunately, there have been two resident deaths this week,” said a North Valley statement. “Both deaths were expected, but we don’t know to what degree COVID accelerated the process.”
Okanogan County Public Health will evaluate the cases to determine the virus’ role in the deaths.
The facility had a infection prevention survey (inspection) “that is routine for all nursing home outbreaks,” said the statement. “The surveyor was pleased with our process and echoed Public Health’s sentiment that the (extended care) team is doing a great job in a difficult situation.”
Staffing remains a concern as the facility follows guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning health care workers returning to work after a positive test. The facility is working to get additional staff.
“We have received questions about how the virus got into the facility,” the hospital district said. “We won’t know for sure, and although we did have residents leaving the facility for appointments with specialists or dentists, the most likely vector was through a caregiver.”
The hospital said family or legal guardians of residents are contacted directly with updates, but general questions can be addressed to CEO John McReynolds at 509-486-3128 or Bill Colomb, social services director, at 509-486-3198.
Since the pandemic began, Okanogan County has had 14 deaths attributed to the virus.
As of Monday, 19 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital, including three in intensive care and 16 in isolation. Two were on ventilators.
Three of the patients were from Okanogan County, with three each from Douglas and Grant counties, nine from Chelan County and one not identified as to home county.
In Ferry County, Tri-County Health District has recorded 18 new cases in the past 14 days, including six new cases from Nov. 20-22. One county resident has died from the virus; a total of 54 cases have been recorded.
