OLYMPIA – The Washington State Board of Health has decided not to include COVID-19 in the state’s immunization requirements for school entry.
The state Department of Health and board both support COVID-19 vaccinations as being safe and effective, and particularly protective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, said the department.
The department says community members can help protect schools, educators and students by doing their part by getting vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. It also reminds people to wear a mask if needed, stay home and get tested if feeling sick, and follow isolation recommendations if they test positive.
“COVID-19 is increasing in some communities, and we must still actively work to prevent its spread,” said the health department.
