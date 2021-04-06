MAZAMA – Crack seal work is planned this week on Highway 20 between Early Winters and Winthrop.
Work is planned from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Thursday from milepost 177 to milepost 192.
Motorists can expect flagger-controlled traffic with a pilot car and delays where the crew is working.
