DISAUTEL – A state Department of Transportation maintenance crew is removing dead trees adjacent to Highway 155 between Disautel and Nespelem this week.
The work is from milepost 44 to milepost 69.
Work runs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. Motorists can expect flagger-controlled traffic with short delays while the crew falls trees.
