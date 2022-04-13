MAZAMA – State crews are making progress on clearing the North Cascades Highway, with Cutthroat avalanche paths cleared between mileposts 164 and 164 west of Mazama.
Work began in late March to clear Highway 20, the state’s northernmost route through the Cascades.
A storm the weekend of April 1-3 didn’t set the spring clearing effort back too much, said Lauren Loebsack, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation’s north central region in Wenatchee.
Avalanche danger on the west side of the mountains has been too great and crews were not able to clear snow safely last week, but they stayed busy below the west side snow line clearing drainages and making necessary road repairs, Loebsack said.
“We are still a couple of weeks out before we can reopen but great progress is happening,” she said.
People who go past the closure gates for back country recreation are advised to consult the Northwest Avalanche Center for avalanche conditions, Loebsack said.
“Warm spring weather brings beautiful days and bluebird skies, but also makes snow loads soft and increases avalanche risk,” she said.
State crews began clearing Cayuse and Chinook passes last week. All three passes were closed for the winter.
