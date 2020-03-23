OMAK – Firefighters responded to several grass fires Wednesday, March 18, on the Colville Indian Reservation near town.
Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling said two fires were reported at the same time beside Omak-Riverside Eastside Road northeast of town. Two other fires also were reported, one at Lone Pine HUD and another at milepost 76 on Highway 155.
Three of the fires are of undetermined cause. The one at Lone Pine was a controlled burn that escaped, he said.
Several other fires have been reported in various areas, several from controlled burns that escaped.
Colville Tribal Police Department is investigating the ones on Omak-Riverside Eastside Road and Highway 155.
Bowling urged people to be extra careful with fire.
“It’s really dry already,” he said.
