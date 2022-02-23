Ongoing pandemic leads to Superior Court decision
OKANOGAN – Criminal jury trials in Okanogan County Superior Court are being postponed to late March because of ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns.
The court suspended jury trials for February, based on Covid-19 numbers, and an order issued Feb. 17 by Chris Culp, presiding judge, reschedules trials planned for March 1 and March 8 until March 29. New amended orders setting readiness hearings for March 28 and trial on March 29 will be prepared for those defendants.
Non-jury (bench) trials can be scheduled sooner if all parties agree, said the order.
“We talk with (Okanogan County) Public Health and attorneys before deciding and we like to do so a couple weeks in advance so parties know what’s happening or not,” said Culp.
The order, which updates previous court orders, cites the ongoing public health emergency created by COVID-19.
“The current state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is such that the court finds it again necessary to examine the need for continued restrictions of certain court functions,” said the order.
Court findings include:
-The COVID-19 public health emergency continues to exist, with Okanogan County experiencing a two-week incident rate of 1,493 per 100,000 population per rolling 14-day period as of Feb. 16. That rate, while down from the previous two weeks, remains higher than the 1,093 at the time of the order suspending jury trials for February.
-Some COVID-19 cases exist in the Okanogan County Jail population. The infected prisoners are in quarantine, per jail policy, and may be unavailable for trial or to meet with their attorneys to prepare for trial, according to the order.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said his office has worked with Okanogan County Public Health and has had no reports of positive tests since Feb. 3.
“There were a total of nine positive cases in the corrections center between Jan.27 and Feb. 3,” he said. “All have been receiving care from the medical staff. There were a total of 29 other inmates who were exposed to those who tested positive as they reside in the same housing modules.”
Those modules were isolated, so new inmates were introduced to them.
“At this point we are waiting (for) the time period to pass and monitoring for any new cases, which have not happened in over two weeks,” he said.
-The county’s case numbers are consistent with the national surge in transmission of the virus and the Omicron variant, and exceed rates of transmission and hospitalization at earlier points in the pandemic.
The order noted that when Superior Court trials resumed in January, the county’s incident rate was well below 200.
-Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency and indoor mask mandates are in place.
The order was issued the day before Inslee announced mask mandates would be relaxed as of March 21.
-Superior Court’s jury and courtrooms are inadequate to accommodate safely the number of people necessary for any jury panel. The Agriplex, previously used during the pandemic, is not available, nor is the Omak Performing Arts Center.
“There are no adequate facilities, under the current circumstances, that accommodate the court’s needs for a jury trial,” said the order. “As a long-term solution, Okanogan County has purchased a building for court purposes; it is anticipated that it will be ready to safely use for the currently set jury trial set to begin March 17.”
That trial is a civil matter; the court will assess the COVID situation the week of March 7 to determine whether that trial will proceed. The county recently purchased the former U.S. Forest Service building on South Second Avenue, Okanogan.
-While the court can take some steps to attempt to protect people appearing for jury duty from the risk of infection, by requiring them to wear masks or face shields, the increased rate of transmissibility of the Omicron variant is such that the court cannot at this this time adequately protect people seated for lengthy periods during jury selection or during trial, according to the order.
“All citizens who appear involuntarily face this increased risk of exposure,” said the order. “The court specifically finds there is currently a serious and continuing danger in indoor congregate settings.”
An order requiring masks to be worn in the courtroom remains in place.
According to the new order and in line with a previous state Supreme Court order, the period from Feb. 17 to March 28 will be excluded for purposes of calculating time for trial. New times for trial expiration dates will be determined.
