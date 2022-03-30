Judicial career spans 35 years
OKANOGAN – Judge Chris Culp will bring his judicial career to an end tomorrow, March 31, as he retires from the Okanogan County Superior Court bench.
Culp, 66, was elected as a District Court judge in 1986 and began serving Jan. 1, 1987. He was appointed to fill a new Superior Court position in 2011 and has been re-elected ever since.
His only opposition for either position came from Hank Rawson, who sought election to the District Court position in 1986 and appointment to the Superior Court post in 2011. Rawson was elected to the county’s other Superior Court position in 2012, when longtime Judge Jack Burchard retired.
“We’ve chuckled more than once over that,” said Culp. “It’s been great … as a co-worker and colleague, it’s been great” working with Rawson.
More than anything, Culp said he’s “humbled at the trust the people of this county have placed with me.”
Culp said when he ran for re-election in 2020, he told voters it would be his last term. He intended to remain in the position until the term ended in January 2024, but he and his wife, Peg Callaway, realized “there are too many things we’ve wanted to do,” and decided the time is right for his retirement.
Callaway, an attorney, now works “of counsel” with Davis Arneil Law Firm, Wenatchee, and “can work as much or as little as she wants,” said Culp.
During the past two years, Culp and the county’s other judges have had to deal with pandemic-related court shutdowns, canceled and postponed trials, and measures aimed at keeping court personnel, defendants, litigants and the public safe from the spread of COVID-19.
A temporary courtroom was set up in the fairgrounds Agriplex to allow court participants more space to spread out; the county recently purchased the former Forest Service building in Okanogan to provide a permanent, more spacious layout.
While Culp doesn’t cite the pandemic as a reason for his departure, he admits “maybe subconsciously or even consciously” it does wear people down.
Despite all that, he said the court “is in a good place” thanks to support personnel who have made the changes run smoothly. Court Administrator Dennis Rabidou, Bailiff Mary Horner and Jury Management Coordinator Sandy Ervin provide “strong leadership” behind the scenes.
Such people “make the court work,” he said. “I’ve been lucky and fortunate to have those people to support me. Any success I’ve had is due to the people I’ve worked with.”
Smooth transition
Along with wanting to spend time with family, Culp also cited a desire for a smooth transition for the court. Rawson faces mandated retirement from the bench at the end of 2023, and Culp would have had to follow the year after that.
“We would’ve had two relatively new judges without a more experienced judge around” to offer advice and the wisdom of experience, Culp said.
Robert W. Grim, a former District Court judge, was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to succeed Culp and was sworn in March 25.
“Judge Rawson will be more than helpful with Judge Grim,” said Culp, who said he expects a smooth transition.
He said he understands the positives of such a situation. When he became a District Court judge, he had the benefit of working with veteran Judge Dave Edwards.
Culp began his Okanogan County judicial career more than 35 years ago when he ran for the District Court position being vacated by longtime Judge Gene McLean.
“My daughter, Ashley, was 3 weeks old when I first announced my candidacy at a Twisp Kiwanis Club meeting,” said Culp.
Ashley Culp Rice, Walla Walla, now is a veterinarian. Son Jason Harrison was 11 when Culp became a candidate. Now known as JJ Harrison, he works as a rodeo clown and is a longtime fixture at the Omak Stampede.
Culp said he felt the announcement venue was appropriate since he has family roots in the Methow Valley. His father, the late Howard Culp, worked for the Forest Service and was a longtime Kiwanian. His late mother, Alice, volunteered with numerous youth groups, including those helping the disabled.
He said he relies on the lessons he learned from his parents to guide him, and feels he’s following in his mother’s footsteps in helping people, especially through working with the county’s new therapeutic court program. In that program, defendants are offered intensive services to overcome addiction so they can be reunited with their children.
Culp said being a judge – or even being an attorney – wasn’t always his life’s goal.
A ski bum?
After graduating from Okanogan High School, he enrolled in the ski area management program at Wenatchee Valley College’s main campus in Wenatchee.
“It took little time to realize there were no jobs” in that field, he said. “I ended up spending a lot of time in the drama department and in theater,” another area where there weren’t a lot of jobs.
A former brother-in-law suggested law school. After earning a business administration degree from the University of Washington, Culp headed to Europe for two years to stay with a brother who was stationed there in the military.
After that, he attended law school at Gonzaga.
He practiced law first in Tonasket, then went to work with Burchard in Okanogan as a public defender.
After being on the District Court bench for a few years, he was appointed in 1991 as a Superior Court commissioner and heard juvenile dependencies, truancies and paternity matters. Later, his work as commissioner expanded to include all phases of pretrial hearings in felony criminal cases.
In 2001, he began to spend one day a week as a Superior Court judge pro tempore and presided over felony jury trials and evidentiary hearings.
Culp said he remains amazed, after all those years, at how much there is to learn and keep learning about the law.
“Superior Court is a court of general jurisdiction, meaning we hear everything from criminal cases to comprehensive plan (issues) to property line disputes,” he said. “It’s the breadth of the job and all the things ... as they say, we don’t know that we don’t know.”
There have been lots of tough cases over the years, both in the sense of the facts of a case and because of the parties involved.
“The facts might be complex or technical, but the parties can make a difference,” he said. “Personalities come into play. Sometimes they lose sight of the crux of the case. There are times when you just want to leave.
“But there were cases where personalities made it run extremely smoothly. In those cases, I’ve told the parties and attorneys I appreciate their attitudes and presentations. I feel like justice was served.”
He’s had to make difficult decisions, although in jury cases the judge isn’t involved in the decision. But family law, custody and visitation cases “can be terribly difficult,” Culp said.
In cases where he’s been asked to decide which of two capable, involved parents should get prime custody of a child, “I think, who am I to make that decision?”
For dependency matters, where the question of terminating parental rights comes into play, the burden of proof is very high “and it’s tough to do,” he said. “If I’m empathetic, which I hope I am, and compassionate, you’re torn.”
Repeat offenders
Culp said he’s seen some criminal defendants come before him numerous times – and now is getting a second generation of defendants in some instances.
“You think, ‘Oh God, here we go again,’” he said. “I’ve told some of them, ‘If I recognize you, that means you’ve been before me three or more times. If I remember you, that’s not a good thing.’”
A lot of times, those frequent flyers will acknowledge they’ve been there before. The defendants and their attorneys “know what I’m going to say or do,” and sometimes they’ll file an affidavit of prejudice so another judge will hear the case, he said.
“Or they’ll acknowledge it and sometimes it’s sort of humorous.”
Culp said he tries to have a motivational interview with a defendant he’s about to sentence to prison to seek the positive in the situation.
“I’ll focus on their family, kids, and remind them of the moments they’ll miss because they’re away,” he said. “I feel good when they acknowledge they’ll miss those moments.”
There have been a few scary moments over the years.
“One I remember was when I was relatively new in District Court and a police officer asked to see me,” he said. “They’d received information about a threat.”
The treat turned out to be true and the person was convicted of intimidating a public servant.
“I was worried for my family,” he said, noting his daughter was still quite young at the time.
On another occasion, a parent in a dependency matter barged into the courtroom during an unrelated hearing and attempted to serve Culp with a lawsuit. Another time, a defendant broke into the clerk’s office after hours and set fire to files.
“People have sued me. That’s not scary, but it is disappointing,” Culp said.
Then there are those who file appeals.
He said the first time one of his rulings was overturned, he thought, “You have to be kidding.” But after a while, he realized reversals come with the territory.
Appeals and even some lawsuits themselves are part of the contentious nature of society, which Culp said seems to have gotten worse.
When he began practicing law, “I like to feel attorneys talked more about their cases outside of the courtroom, instead of running to court for everything. That’s the country in general. The law is a reflection of society today.”
He said he also has tried not to second-guess split-second decisions police make every day, but conceded their decisions come under the microscope and he has the benefit of time to consider them.
“In the majority of cases, police make the right decision. Again, who am I to say?” he said.
Over the years, Culp has been involved in a number of judicial groups, and served a year as president of the state District and Municipal Court Judges Association and as past president for three years.
In retirement, he said he plans to help build a new garage at his home and work on the yard. He and Callaway plan a trip to Minnesota this fall to see his brother, and they’d like to visit Australia. They also have grandchildren in Walla Walla who need visiting.
And he may not stay away from the courtroom for long – he said he’s on the District Court’s upcoming jury list.
Celebration honors Culp
A retirement celebration honoring Culp is planned March 31 at the Okanogan County off-site courtroom.
The courtroom, 1240 S. Second Ave., is in the former Forest Service building. The event runs from 3-5 p.m.
“Please stop by and wish Judge Culp well as he begins this next chapter of his life,” said an announcement about the event.
