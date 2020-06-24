curlew cougar

CURLEW – Honor seniors and scholarship winners have been announced by Curlew High School.

Graduating with honors - Korin Baker, Samara Boyce, Madeline Calhoun, Hannah McIrvin, Claire LaDue, Angelina Ramsey.

Scholarships

Angelina Ramsey-Brown - Malo Grange, $500; CSCA, $250; Curlew Teachers Association, $250; Total, $1,000.

Erikah Lindgren - Ladies Eagles Auxiliary, $500; Eagle Cliff Grange, $1,000; Total, $1,500.

Madeline Calhoun - Curlew Civics Club, $250; Curlew Teachers Association, $250; CSCA, $250; Men’s Eagles, $250; Curlew School Board liaison, $500; Windermere, $500; Retired Public Employees, $500; Eva L Merrill, $850; Eagle Cliff Grange, $1,000; Total, $4,350.

Korin Baker - CSCA, $250; Curlew Teachers Association, $250; Curlew Civics Club, $250; Joe Ciallella, $500; Business and Professional Women’s, $500; Kettle Range Conservation Group, $1,000; Eva L Merrill, $1,600; Total, $4,350.

Samara Boyce - CSCA, $250; Curlew Civics Club, $250; Curlew Teachers Association, $500; Eva L Merrill, $850; Hugh and Myvan Vantleven, $5,000; Total, $6,850.

