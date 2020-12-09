CURLEW - The Curlew Job Corps Civilian Conservation center has reopened and is welcoming back returning students under a policy of phased readmission.
Return of center operations was planned to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, said the U.S. Forest Service. The guidelines were established by the U.S. Department of Labor, Forest Service and local health officials to minimize risk to staff and students.
“Curlew Job Corps staff are committed to ensuring a safe, healthy environment for both students and staff,” said a Colville National Forest announcement. “Safe reopening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has required a reconfiguration of the Curlew campus and all aspects of the daily lives of Job Corps students.
“Center staff has also made changes so that they can continue to carry out their mission of educating and training students. The lives of the students: How they eat, sleep, learn and recreate have been adjusted to incorporate wearing masks, social distancing, frequent handwashing and use of personal protective equipment to minimize risks.”
“The staff of Curlew Job Corps are excited to welcome back our first group of returning students,” said Scott Palmer, center director. “As a center, we are committed to ensuring a safe, healthy center for each and every student and staff member.”
The center offers career development, and natural resource and conservation training.
The Forest Service operates 24 Job Corps centers with a capacity to serve more than 4,000 students.
