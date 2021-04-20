TONASKET – Curve warning signs are being updated on Highway 20 between Tonasket and Republic.
Work is planned between milepost 263 and milepost 296, said the state Department of Transportation.
Motorists can expect flagger-controlled traffic with delays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Thursday.
Curve warning signs also are being updated on Highway 153 from milepost 2 to milepost 29, Pateros to Twisp.
Work will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, with flagger-controlled traffic and delays.
In another project, crack sealing continues on Highway 20 between Early Winters and Winthrop, mileposts 177-192.
Crews are working Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drivers can expect flagger-controlled traffic with a pilot car and delays.
