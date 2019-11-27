OMAK – Cyber Monday, which provides an opportunity or an excuse to shop online, is Dec. 2.
Instead of hitting only the big online retailers, there are plenty of opportunities to try out local businesses with an online presence.
A little online searching revealed a variety of local sellers offering everything from wine to soap and garlic to handmade aprons. Here are just a few – there are plenty of others.
-Gardner Gardens Beeswax Skincream, Winthrop – The company offers beeswax products online and through retail outlets. Information: www.gardnergardens.com.
-BCS Livestock, Winthrop – The family owned business offers wool products and grass-fed lamb meat. Information: www.bcslivestock.com.
-DaysGoneByShop – The online shop, based in Brewster, is on etsy.com. Among the offerings are floral aprons, vintage photographs and other items.
-Esther Bricques Winery, Oroville – The winery will ship wines to Washington addresses and select states, and offers a 10 percent full-case discount. While online ordering isn’t available through its website, www.estherbricques.com, information is. Orders may be placed via phone, 509-467-2861, or email at estherbricques@gmail.com.
-Lost River Winery, Winthrop – The winery will ship to addresses in Washington, Oregon, California, Florida, Colorado, Alaska and Washington, D.C. Because of different laws regarding shipment of alcohol, it cannot ship to some other states. Information is available on the website. Red and white wines are available, along with a wine club. Information: https://lostriverwinery.com.
-Molly’s Soap, Winthrop – The company makes soap from a base of olive, coconut and RSPO-certified palm oils. Varieties include wild rose, calendula, juniper and sage, oatmeal clove and lavender. Information: www.mollyssoap.com.
-Native Crafts Wholesale, Oroville – The shop offers wholesale jewelry and native crafts. The site lists craft supplies, dream catchers, drums, flutes, figurines, hat bands, jewelry, medicine bags, posters, pottery, toys and yard/garden items. Information: www.nativedrafts.us/.
-Native Visions – While the products don’t appear to be available for purchase online, there is a website – www.nativevisionseyewear.com – featuring eyeglasses designed by Omak artist Smoker Marchand. The frames feature Native American designs. They can be purchased through providers listed on the website.
-Okanogan County Historical Society – The Okanogan museum offers several books through an online store, including “Wonderful Okanogan County Women,” about pioneer women; “A Pioneer Project,” about development of the Okanogan irrigation project; “Postmarked Washington,” about post offices in the county, and “Harry – From a Boy to a Man,” about the late Harry Sherling. Information: www.okanoganhistory.org.
-Okanogan Highlands Bottling Co., Tonasket – The organization’s bottled water, with the message of “Water More Precious Than Gold,” may be purchased at www.purewater.org. Half-liter and one-liter bottles are available, as are self-adhesive labels. The company takes PayPal.
-Oroville Farm, Oroville – The company offers certified organic garlic, plus tips on growing garlic. Information: http://orovillefarm.com/.
-World of Gaia, Oroville – The shop specializes in stones for artists, crafters, small stores, weddings, special stone collections and special products. Its products are available through eBay, according to the website. Information: www.worldofgaia.net.
