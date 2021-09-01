CONCONULLY – The access road to Conconully Dam and adjacent U.S. Bureau of Reclamation lands along Conconully Road will close Sept. 30 while the dam is investigated.
The road will be closed through Jan. 30, 2022, so crews can access the dam and stage equipment, said the Bureau’s Ephrata office.
Reclamation is performing detailed investigations and analyses to evaluate performance of the dam.
“This data will inform future construction modifications to reduce risk at the dam in the event of an earthquake,” said the Bureau.
