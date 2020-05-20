OKANOGAN - Craig Danielson, a community corrections officer with the state Department of Corrections, has won a leadership award from the agency.
Danielson works at the department’s Okanogan field office.
The awards recognize employees for their continuous, outstanding work to improve public safety by positively changing lives as demonstrated by their accomplishments throughout the previous year, said the agency.
“Each award recipient serves as a role model for their dedication and service to the department,” said department Secretary Stephen Sinclair. “It’s a pleasure to be able to recognize our employees who go above and beyond to keep our communities and facilities safe.”
Each year, staff members are nominated for the awards by their colleagues. A total of 169 employees across the state received agency awards out of a pool of 930 nominations.
Danielson was hired as a community corrections officer in July 2014.
Community corrections officers supervise formerly incarcerated individuals under department supervision in local communities. They provide guidance, support and program opportunities for justice-involved people returning to their communities.
They also hold individuals accountable to their release conditions and work with community members who have a vested interest in the successful reentry of inmates.
The department employs 753 community corrections officers who supervise more than 20,000 individuals.
