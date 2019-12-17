OLYMPIA - Data breaches increased by nearly 20 percent in 2019, according to the fourth annual data breach report issued last week by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
The report also shows breaches affected fewer Washingtonians in 2019 because of the breaches’ relative size.
Ferguson said the report relies on filings from businesses and state agencies that experienced breaches between July 2018 and July 2019. Washington law requires businesses and state agencies to report breaches affecting at least 500 Washingtonians to the attorney general.
That requirement stems from passage of legislation in 2015.
Between July 2018 and July 2019, data breaches impacted 390,000 Washingtonians, the report said.
“This represents a significant decrease from 2018, when data breaches impacted 3.4 million Washingtonians, mainly due to a mega-breach reported that year by credit-reporting firm Equifax,” said Ferguson’s office. “That breach alone affected more than 3.2 million Washingtonians, and resulted in the largest-ever data breach enforcement action in United States history.”
There were no mega-breaches affecting Washington residents in fiscal year 2019. The number of Washingtonians impacted by small- to mid-sized breaches more than doubled in 2019 - from 180,000 to 390,000.
New consumer protections go into effect on March 1, 2020, thanks to legislation passed earlier this year in 2019.
“This report highlights that data breaches remain a serious threat to our privacy,” Ferguson said. “New data breach protections go into effect for Washingtonians soon. My office will continue to be a watchdog protecting Washingtonians’ privacy.”
The new law will reduce the deadline to notify consumers and the Attorney General's Office of a data breach from 45 to 30 days, and expands the definition of “personally identifiable information” to include tax identification, passport, health insurance, student identification and military identification numbers; biometric data, such as fingerprints and DNA profiles; medical history; keys for electronic signatures, and user names and email addresses.
Ferguson’s report makes several recommendations to policymakers on how to protect people’s data better, including expanding the definition of “personal information” to include tribal identification numbers, and amending state law to require notification if financial information or Social Security numbers are breached, even if the full names of the associated individuals are not breached.
The report does not include the Capitol One breach announced in late July, which affected an estimated 100 million people nationwide. Consequently, the number of Washingtonians affected by data breaches likely will be higher in next year’s report, Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.