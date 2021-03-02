SPOKANE – A trial date of March 30 has been set for an Okanogan man who won a new trial after appealing his 2018 conviction for first-degree theft.
A readiness hearing also is set for March 29 for Kenneth K. Knapp Jr. in Okanogan County Superior Court. The dates were set during a hearing Feb. 22.
In an unpublished opinion filed Dec. 24, 2019, the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 ruled that Knapp should have a new trial. He appealed his conviction for first-degree theft, arguing the trial court erred in admitting bank records for which no foundation was laid by a record custodian. The state conceded the error.
“Although admissible evidence supports theft of property having some value, the state does not address whether the court’s error was harmless,” said the appeals court. “Since we will not search the record ourselves for the sufficiency of the admissible evidence, we grant the state’s request to remand the matter for a retrial of the first-degree theft charge.”
In September 2016, Knapp and his wife, Therisa, were charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with first-degree theft after state Adult Protective Services officials made a referral that the two might have wrongfully exerted control over funds belonging to Kenneth Knapp’s mother, Geraldine Knapp. Kenneth Knapp also was charged with forgery.
Geraldine Knapp, who suffered from progressing dementia, broke her hip and in 2014 or early 2015 moved in with her son and daughter-in-law.
After the move, it became increasingly difficult for other family members to visit Geraldine Knapp, arrange for her presence at family events or contact her, court records said. In August 2015, a granddaughter contacted police for a welfare check and learned for the first time that she had been moved to a nursing home.
A daughter, Vicki, was appointed guardian and discovered Geraldine Knapp’s assets had been dwindling, a couple new credit cards were opened in her name and several financial obligations had gone unpaid.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office was notified and the Knapps were charged.
Copies of bank records, obtained through search warrants, were entered during the bench trial before Judge Chris Culp.
The defense objected, but was overruled.
The appeals court said testimony by then-Detective Debbie Behymer “was insufficient to establish that the documents are genuine bank records or that they were prepared in the regular course of the bank’s business,” the appeals court said. “Accordingly, her testimony was insufficient to establish that the documents qualify for an exception to the hearsay rule.
“Bank records do not have an inherent reliability that takes them outside the requirements of (state law). The testimony of a custodian or other qualified witness for (the bank) was required.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.