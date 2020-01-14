NESPELEM – The deadline for voting in a tribal referendum on Colville Business Council terms of office has been extended to Jan. 28 and poll voting has been added.
Council Election Committee Chairman Roger Finley announced amendments to the schedule of events for the referendum vote on whether council members should serve four-year terms.
Under the current rules, council members serve two-year terms.
“It’s essential for all tribal members to have the opportunity for their voices to be heard,” said Finley. “This will be accomplished by adding an additional week for ballots to be submitted, extending the deadline from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, as well as adding poll voting, which will be held on Jan. 18.
“The goal of the Elections Committee is to guarantee fair tribal elections,” Finley said. “It’s equally important to encourage voter participation to ensure an accurate representation of how the membership is feeling on a particular issue.”
Elections Coordinator Lachelle Ives said poll voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 18. Polling sites are the Nespelem, Keller and Inchelium community centers and the Omak Senior Meal Site.
Ballot request forms can be obtained at the elections office, 509-634-2151, or from Ives at lachelle.ives.elc@colvilletribes.com.
