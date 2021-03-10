SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The application deadline is less than a month away for private, non-profit organizations seeking disaster loans for property damage caused by wildfires and straight-line winds Sept. 1-19, 2020.
Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s disaster field operations center-west said the deadline is April 5 to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan. Private, non-profit groups that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
The low-interest disaster loans are available in Okanogan, Douglas, Franklin, Kittitas, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Whitman and Yakima counties, and for the Colville and Yakama tribes.
According to Garfield, eligible private, non-profit groups of any size may apply for SBA federal disaster loans of up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
SBA can lend additional funds to help with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
In addition, SBA offers economic injury disaster loans to help eligible groups meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact, said the agency.
Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the private, non-profit organization suffered any property damage. The deadline for those loans is Nov. 4.
More information is available at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/, from SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.