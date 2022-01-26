SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Private, non-profit organizations on the Colville Indian Reservation have until Feb. 21 to apply for federal disaster loans for property damage caused by wildfires that occurred last summer.
Groups that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance, said Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
The loans cover the period of July 12 to Aug. 8, 2021.
According to Garfield, eligible private non-profit groups of any size may apply for SBA federal disaster loans of up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
SBA also can lend additional funds to help with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Information also is available at 800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
