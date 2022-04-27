SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The deadline to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration drought-related disaster loans for economic injury is May 20.
Non-farm businesses in nine Washington counties, including Okanogan, can apply for loans to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by the drought that began July 27, 2021, said Director Tanya N. Garfield of the SBA’s disaster field operations center-west.
Non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, non-profit organizations of any size may apply for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
More information is available at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/, 800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
