TONASKET – A decomposed human body has been found on the bank of the Okanogan River south of town.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
He said the body was found at 8:16 p.m. July 8 near the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Highway 7, about three miles south of town. Deputies responded and confirmed the remains are human.
“The body appeared to have been in the river and was located after the water level receded,” Hawley said. “The deputies were not able to identify the person, due to the exposure to water and state of decomposition.”
The Okanogan County Coroner’s Office responded and is working with sheriff’s detectives to determine the cause of death and identity of the person, Hawley said.
Coroner Dave Rodriguez said he wasn’t able to determine the person’s gender nor much else because of decomposition and because the remains were covered with mud. He plans to take the remains to King County this week for an autopsy and identification examination.
He said he does have dental records in hand for a man missing since May 2019.
Alex Vega, 20, was reported missing May 22, 2019, about two weeks after his family last heard from him in Tonasket.
At the time, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley told media he believed Vega did not want to be found, possibly because of an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Rodriguez said sheriff’s Detective Kreg Sloan is contacting the RCMP to see if anyone is missing from the Canadian side of the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.