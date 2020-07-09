TONASKET – A decomposed human body has been found on the bank of the Okanogan River south of town.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
He said the body was found at 8:16 p.m. July 8. Deputies responded and confirmed the remains are human.
“The body appeared to have been in the river and was located after the water level receded,” Hawley said. “The deputies were not able to identify the person, due to the exposure to water and state of decomposition.”
The Okanogan County Coroner’s Office responded and is working with sheriff’s detectives to determine the cause of death and identity of the person.
