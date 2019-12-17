OLYMPIA - Christmas trees, candles and other decorations can create safety hazards, so the state Fire Marshal’s Office urges people to practice fire-safe behaviors this holiday season.
Although Christmas tree and holiday decoration fires are uncommon, they are far more dangerous than other types of fires, said the fire marshal’s office.
According to the National Fire Incident Reporting System, over the past five years in Washington one in every 42 residential fires caused by Christmas trees or holiday decorations resulted in a civilian death, compared to one death per 108 fires from other causes.
Washington’s rate of death per fire caused by decorations is higher than the national average of one death per 157 fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Tips to reduce fire risk:
-Make sure artificial trees are labeled as fire retardant.
-Live trees should have fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched. Live trees should be watered daily and discard when dry. Tree branches or needles should never be placed in a fireplace or wood burning stove.
-Place Christmas trees and decorations at least three feet away from any heat source, such as fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
-Use lights labeled by an independent testing laboratory.
-Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect.
-Choose decorations labeled as flame resistant or flame retardant.
-Keep lit candles away from decorations or other flammable items. Do not leave lit candles unattended. If possible, use battery powered flameless candles. Make sure real candles are in a stable holder and place them where they cannot be knocked over easily.
-Some lights are for indoor or outdoor use only, not both.
-Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
-Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
- Stay in the kitchen when cooking to keep an eye on the food.
-Be alert when cooking. Don’t use the stove when distracted, sleepy or under the influence of alcohol.
-Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
-Keep escape routes clear. Never block exits with trees or decorations. Make sure guests know two ways out of each room.
-Become familiar with exits, fire extinguisher locations and emergency evacuation plans when in a new environment.
-Make sure working smoke alarms are in each sleeping area, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.
More information is at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/prevention-data-collection/ or on Twitter @wafiremarshal.
