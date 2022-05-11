Prosecutor seeks different judge in murder case
OLYMPIA – The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission suspended the license of registered nurse Roy Parker Rasmussen III pending further legal action.
Rasmussen, 70, was charged April 16 in Okanogan County Superior Court with first-degree murder in the death of Siri Carina Zosel, 46. He is being held in the Okanogan County Jail on $1.5 million bail.
The commission said Rasmussen cannot work as a registered nurse in Washington until the department’s charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and the suspension.
According to the commission’s statement of charges, the state issued Rasmussen a credential to practice as a registered nurse on June 21, 2001.
He was charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with one count of first-degree murder with domestic violence and firearms enhancements in the death of SCZ, identified in the commission documents as “the victim.”
The commission alleges Rasmussen committed unprofessional conduct in violation of state law.
According to court documents, a friend of Zosel became concerned when she could not reach Zosel. She and her husband went to Zosel’s home and Rasmussen eventually let the husband inside, where he allegedly found Zosel’s body face down on the floor. She allegedly had a gunshot wound to her right shoulder area.
Zosel and Rasmussen had been dating for the previous several months, court records said.
Rasmussen entered a not guilty plea during arraignment April 25.
On April 27, Prosecutor Albert Lin filed an affidavit of prejudice against Judge Henry Rawson and requested the Rasmussen case be heard by a different judge.
An omnibus hearing was scheduled for May 9 and a readiness hearing for May 31. Court records indicate Rawson is scheduled to hear both matters.
