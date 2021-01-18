SEATTLE - The Washington State Democratic Party has filed a complaint with the state bar association against attorney Stephen Pidgeon, lawyer of record for failed gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp.
The complaint seeks an immediate investigation into alleged violations of Pidgeon’s oath to defend the U.S. and state constitutions and to impose appropriate disciplinary action.
The party alleges Pidgeon advanced meritless allegations of unspecified election fraud in his representative capacity for the Culp for Governor campaign in the case of Culp for Governor vs. Wyman et al. The Culp case was filed in King County Superior Court.
Culp is the former Republic police chief.
On Jan. 15, the Culp for Governor campaign withdrew its case against Wyman, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.
Pidgeon’s “use of the judicial system to advance these frivolous claims undermines both public confidence in the democratic process and has contributed to the spread of disinformation that has resulted in threats of violence against election officials -- including Washington’s own Republican secretary of state,” the Democrats alleged.
The complaint against Pidgeon was filed with the Washington State Bar Association by Dmitri Iglitzin and Gabe Frumkin of Barnard, Iglitzin and Lavitt.
