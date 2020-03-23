SEATTLE - The state Democratic Party is going online for its upcoming caucuses because of the coronavirus situation.
Legislative district caucuses used to select delegates to the state convention are shifting to an entirely digital voting process. The process will be modeled after the procedure used to fill state legislative vacancies and will include all precinct committee officers in each legislative district.
Congressional district caucuses will also be shifted to a similar remote voting process.
“We are still developing a digital process for the election of delegates to the national convention, but will work closely with any presidential campaign receiving delegates once they are allotted following the certification of the presidential primary election,” said a party announcement.
The election was certified Friday, March 20, after the party announced its plans.
“As has always been the case, each presidential campaign retains the right of refusal over any person elected to serve as a delegate pledged to their campaign,” said the party.
County party organizations have been asked to shift county conventions to a digital process or postpone events originally scheduled for May 3. Legislative district caucuses scheduled at county conventions also will go digital.
The Magnuson Awards dinner has been rescheduled from May 9 to Aug. 8 at the Washington State Convention Center. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date.
“Our organizing team is continuing with voter outreach, but shifting our tactics to meet voters where they are for the duration of these public health countermeasures: Online, on the phones or from a safe physical distance,” said the party. “Our state party has been a national innovator in organizing techniques for years, and adapting to these ever-changing circumstances is just the latest challenge we’ll overcome.”
