OMAK – Oaths of office were administered to reappointed department heads during the Omak City Council’s March 15 meeting.
Sworn in were Kevin Bowling, fire chief; Ken Mears, public works director; Todd McDaniel, city administrator, and Connie Thomas, city clerk.
In other business, the council:
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne proclaim March 26 as “Gave His Life for His Friend’s Day” in honor of the 23rd anniversary of Omak Police Officer Michael W. Marshall’s death. She urged everyone to observe a moment of remembrance for Marshall.
-Affirmed Gagne’s appointment of John Schneider to the Omak Planning Commission.
-Agreed to purchase an air compressor from Pape Machinery Inc. for $22,454.93. The compressor will replace one used by the public works department.
-Had the first reading of an ordinance appropriating $96,000 toward a new fire truck. The 2021 budget already included $500,000 for the purchase.
-Agreed to adjust city hall office hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The change is effective April 1. Staff members are working on reopening the office to the public.
-Learned a group of aviators is interested in promoting aviation and revitalizing the Omak Municipal Airport.
-Learned Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen plans to meet with Omak school principals and also to form a commercial criminal activity task force.
-Learned from Mears that Phase 1 of the storm drain project has been completed. He also is working with pool Manager Heidi Sam and Okanogan County Public Health on plans to reopen the pool this summer.
-Learned spring cleanup day is April 3.
-Heard a report on plans to replace the Central Avenue bridge. A pedestrian bridge also is planned.
-Heard a report on utility accounts in arrears because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-Learned prices are being sought for a replacement seesaw in Civic League Park. The current one is broken.
