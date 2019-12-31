OKANOGAN – Two members of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office recently graduated from the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission’s basic law enforcement academy in Spokane.
Deputies Jesse Tapia and Justin Malone began the academy in August 2019 and graduated Dec. 13, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Tapia has been working for the sheriff’s office since January 2014 as a corrections deputy in the Okanogan County Jail, while Malone is new to the sheriff’s office.
Once they have completed the field training program they will be assigned to their patrol areas - Malone in Tonasket and Tapia in the mid-valley area.
