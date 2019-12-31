OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to several calls during the week leading up to Christmas that had potential to be serious.
On Dec. 19, a woman in Okanogan reported having a laceration to her leg. The call came in as a possible stabbing.
The woman, 55, apparently fell and was injured, according to sheriff’s reports. She was taken by ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital.
Two days later, a rollover accident was reported on Monse River Road. Deputies searched the area before learning the Washington State Patrol had handled the incident, which was on Highway 97.
The same day, the sheriff’s office responded to an overturned vehicle on the S-curves of Omak-Riverside Eastside Road. No one was injured. Black ice contributed to the crash.
In one of several deer vs. vehicle collisions during the week, the sheriff’s office responded to one on Highway 97 in Riverside in which Sgt. Tait Everett contacted a driver on the roadside.
The deer “fled the scene,” said Chief Criminal Deputy Laura Wright. “The driver did not need assistance.”
Finally, a caller on Christmas Day reported “a kid” sleeping in the Okanogan post office.
Deputy Rachel Martin contacted a man, 23, who was sleeping in the lobby. He was told he could not sleep there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.