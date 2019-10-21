COULEE CITY – Grant County deputies are still seeking two burglars who stole the ATM from the Big Wally’s store Oct. 7.
A man and woman allegedly used a cutting torch to break into the store, 9944 Highway 2, and then loaded the ATM into a white SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 509-762-1160 or crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
