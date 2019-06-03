RIVERSIDE – An Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy was injured May 25 when his vehicle went off Highway 97 and overturned into the ditch.
Deputy Tony Marchand was treated at Mid-Valley Hospital and released the same day, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Marchand was responding to a call in Tonasket at 2:32 a.m. when his vehicle hydroplaned and lost traction northbound on Highway 97 and overturned, Hawley said.
Light rain was falling during that time, according to the National Weather Service.
Marchand was taken to the hospital by Sgt Tait Everett.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident “and we are awaiting the reports from WSP,” Hawley said.
No information was available from the patrol as of Chronicle press time.
