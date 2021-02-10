OMAK – A California company has withdrawn its binding site plan application for a 402-unit manufactured home development in northeast Omak.
Omak Building Official Tyler Wells told the city council Feb. 1 that Santiago Sagebrush Village LLC pulled the proposal because of traffic and archeological issues. The company apparently was not aware of traffic problems that already exist in that area of Engh Road and Highway 97.
Santiago Saebrush Village was proposed for 59.6 acres of undeveloped property east of The Springs and across Engh Road and slightly east of Home Depot. Access off Sandflat Road was proposed.
Costs that would be borne by the company were too much to pursue, Wells said.
The area was the subject of a state Department of Transportation study a couple years ago, with multiple roundabouts suggested. Land north of the proposed mobile home development is proposed by the Omak School District as the site of a future school.
According to the land use permit application, existing water and sewer facilities would have been extended to the project site, while storm water would be retained and dealt with on site. Some street improvements would be needed.
A planned unit development was proposed. The land currently is zoned light industrial.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the state Department of Ecology has approved the Okanogan Basin WIRA 49 watershed plan.
-Learned there is a vacancy on the planning commission and another to come. Anyone interested is asked to contact city hall.
-Agreed to have Gray and Osborne Inc., Yakima, provide general engineering services for three years.
-Agreed to buy a one-ton Ford F-350 with a dump bed for $50,582.69, which is $2,583 over budget. The old vehicle will be declared surplus.
-Learned the Asotin Street storm drain project is underway and the airport well project should be done soon.
-Learned the city received a congratulatory email from the drinking water state revolving fund for the Julia Maley Park arsenic treatment plant.
