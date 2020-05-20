OKANOGAN - Jon Gabriel DeVon was charged May 12 in Okanogan County Superior Court with several crimes related to a May 10 standoff with law enforcement near Oroville.
DeVon, who has a previous manslaughter conviction in the 2005 death of his stepson, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, first-degree assault with a firearm or deadline weapon, harassment-threats to kill with a domestic violence enhancement, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, obstructing a law enforcement office and three counts of harassment-threats to kill.
During a preliminary hearing, the county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent DeVon. Arraignment was set for May 18.
Bail was set at $125,000.
A report by Okanogan County sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hirst accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
On May 10, the deputy was notified that DeVon, 41, allegedly took a vehicle and had said it was his “last day” and that he had a list of people he wanted to “get rid of,” according to the report. DeVon was described as possibly under the influence and possibly armed.
Hirst and three other deputies met in the Oroville area and attempted to locate the vehicle, but could not find it.
Hirst and another deputy contacted the man who reported the vehicle stolen and learned he and his girlfriend, who owned the car, both allegedly had been threatened by DeVon, who lived with them. He allegedly pointed a shotgun at the man, according to the report.
The vehicle later was located at a home on Sawmills Road and one of the home’s occupants told the four deputies DeVon was in an outbuilding. One occupant contacted DeVon to have him come outside, but he refused, the report said.
Hirst then called to DeVon and requested him come outside to talk, but received no response. Two other deputies attempted to negotiate with him, as did the home’s other occupant, according to the report.
After about three hours of phone negotiations, DeVon came outside and was arrested.
A report by Deputy Tony Marchand indicated the shotgun was found in DeVon’s room at the home where he was staying.
DeVon previously served time in prison for second-degree manslaughter in the 2005 death of his stepson.
He was found guilty in 2006 of first-degree homicide by abuse in the 2005 death of his stepson, Aden R. Roth-Valdovinos, 22 months. He was sentenced to 450 months - or 37.5 years - in prison.
He appealed in 2006 and the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 found, in 2015, that DeVon’s right to a public trial was violated because potential jurors were questioned in chambers by the judge and parties to avoid tainting the whole panel. That finding reversed the conviction and a new trial was ordered.
A plea agreement in 2017 resulted in a second-degree manslaughter conviction with an agreed sentence of 116 months, or a bit less than 10 years. DeVon was freed at that time after serving more than 12 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.